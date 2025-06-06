Teo Chee Hean to be new Temasek chairman; Lim Boon Heng steps down

SINGAPORE: Temasek Holdings said on Friday (Jun 6) that former Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean will succeed Mr Lim Boon Heng as its fifth chairman.

Mr Teo, who retired from politics in April and did not contest in the recent General Election, will first join Temasek’s board as deputy chairman on Jul 1.

He will take over the chairmanship on Oct 9 after the conclusion of Temasek’s third-quarter board meeting, the state investor announced alongside other changes to its board.

In its press release, Temasek said Mr Teo had advanced Singapore’s interests in key areas such as geopolitics, as well as navigated complex challenges both in Singapore and abroad during his 53 years in public service.

Mr Teo, 70, served as the chief of navy prior to entering politics.

He made his political debut in 1992 when he was part of a People’s Action Party team that contested and won a by-election in Marine Parade GRC. He then moved to contest Pasir Ris GRC during the 1997 polls and was subsequently re-elected in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC five times.

During his time in government, Mr Teo helmed the home affairs, defence, education and environment ministries, among other roles. A core member of Singapore’s third-generation leadership team, he later served as deputy prime minister between 2009 and 2019 before being appointed as senior minister.

The political veteran also held the role of coordinating minister for national security from 2011 and oversaw other portfolios, such as the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group and the National Climate Change Secretariat, until he stepped down from politics.

“He guided Singapore’s agencies to adopt a coordinated, whole-of-government approach to address complex issues such as population matters and climate change, including the formulation of practical decarbonisation and net-zero goals,” Temasek said.

“In a rapidly changing world, his wealth of experience and strategic insights will bring valuable perspectives to Temasek as it continues to evolve and grow as a global investment company,” it added.

LIM BOON HENG GUIDED TEMASEK’S GLOBAL EXPANSION

His predecessor, Mr Lim, has been chairman of Temasek since 2013, when he took over from former Cabinet minister S Dhanabalan.

Mr Lim himself held several key Cabinet positions in the government from 1993 to 2011, including second minister for trade and industry and minister in the Prime Minister’s Office. He was also the secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress from 1993 to 2006.

The 77-year-old retired from politics in 2011 and joined Temasek as a director the following year.

Temasek said it established itself as a global investor under Mr Lim’s chairmanship.

Its net portfolio value grew from S$223 billion (US$174 billion) in March 2014 to S$389 billion in the last financial year.

Since 2014, it also expanded its footprint into developed markets across Europe and the United States, which are now home to nearly half of its 13 offices around the world. Its portfolio exposure to these developed markets has since doubled.

Among his other contributions, Mr Lim paid close attention to talent renewal, especially when it came to increasing Temasek’s international representation, the firm said.

He also guided Temasek through its leadership transition in 2021, when Mr Dilhan Pillay took over from Madam Ho Ching as Temasek’s CEO.

Temasek noted that Mr Lim has been an advocate of good corporate governance and sustainability in its portfolio companies through engagement forums like the annual Temasek Roundtable and its flagship Ecosperity conference which started in 2014.

Mr Lim also guided Temasek’s various community contributions, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when it led response efforts that included distributing essential supplies and medical equipment.

Mr Lim championed tripartism through the Temasek Tripartite Conversations and also helped shaped Temasek’s T2030 strategy in 2019, which served as its 10-year road map to construct a resilient and forward-looking portfolio, among other contributions.