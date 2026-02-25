Thailand election body confirms win by PM Anutin's party

BANGKOK: Thailand's Election Commission confirmed the victory of caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's conservative party on Wednesday (Feb 25), ratifying most of the results of this month's vote.

The commission certified the results for 396 newly elected MPs in the 500-seat lower house, with Anutin's Bhumjaithai party winning 170 constituencies, the most of any party, according to a statement.

The reformist People's Party - which had been polling first ahead of the Feb 8 election - came in second, with 88 constituencies, the commission said.

Pheu Thai, the populist party of jailed former leader Thaksin Shinawatra, came in third with 58 seats, according to the ratified results.

With no party winning an outright majority, Bhumjaithai and Pheu Thai have agreed to form a coalition.

Several smaller parties would also join, Bhumjaithai has said.