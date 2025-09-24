3 new cases of fake bulk orders linked to MINDEF, SAF impersonators

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Tuesday (Sep 23) evening it had been alerted to three new cases of suspected fraudulent bulk orders made by people claiming to be from the ministry or the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

They involved "the use of falsified procurement orders purportedly from MINDEF or the SAF", said the Defence Ministry in a Facebook post.

“We urge the public and all businesses to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police,” it added. The post included a screenshot of a fabricated bulk order spanning three pages.

There has been a spate of fake bulk orders targeting businesses in Singapore, in which individuals impersonated SAF personnel.

Victims included a bakery, a florist and a hawker stall that cooked 150 packets of chicken and mutton briyani - only to discover the order was a hoax.

Unlike the three new cases, which involved falsified order documents, earlier instances saw perpetrators contact their victims by phone.

As of Sep 19, six people have been arrested in connection with scams involving the impersonation of SAF personnel. One of the accused, a 22-year-old woman, has been charged in court.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspects were allegedly acting on the instructions of a scam syndicate.

In another variant of this scam, three businesses, including a fruit vendor and a bedding company, were recently targeted by scammers claiming to be staff members of Singapore Chinese Girls' School.