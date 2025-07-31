Toa Payoh fire: Faulty dry riser could be due to underground pipe leak, says town council

SINGAPORE: The faulty dry riser at a Toa Payoh block could be due to an underground pipe leak, Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council said on Thursday (Jul 31), adding that the system was found to be working during an inspection in August last year.

A fire broke out at Block 229 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh on Tuesday afternoon. It started in a flat on the 10th floor and spread to another unit on the 11th floor. Seven people were taken to hospital, including a child and a firefighter.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Wednesday that during the firefighting operation, firefighters discovered that the block's dry rising main was not in "proper working condition", and water could not be "charged up" to the affected floors.

A dry rising main is a vertical red pipe installed in a building. During a fire, it will be charged with water from a fire engine to facilitate firefighting operations on higher floors.

Firefighters instead set up hoses directly from the fire engine at the ground level to establish a water supply to the 10th and 11th floors via the staircase.