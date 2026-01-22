Luxury goods, roller blinds: Travellers fined for tax evasion at Singapore checkpoints

SINGAPORE: A total of 70 travellers have been caught for failing to declare and pay taxes for goods brought into Singapore across land, air and sea checkpoints.

The travellers were detected during a multi-agency enforcement operation conducted by the Singapore Police Force, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Singapore Customs between Jan 13 and Jan 19, the agencies said on Thursday (Jan 22).

The checks were part of efforts to clamp down on non-compliance of Singapore’s cross-border cash reporting regime and other illegal cross-border activities, the agencies added.

More than 10,000 travellers and 260 vehicles were identified for checks, with more than 14,000 pieces of luggage and hand-carry bags scanned or searched across the week-long operation.