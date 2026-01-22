Luxury goods, roller blinds: Travellers fined for tax evasion at Singapore checkpoints

SINGAPORE: A total of 70 travellers have been caught for failing to declare and pay taxes for goods brought into Singapore across land, air and sea checkpoints.
The travellers were detected during a multi-agency enforcement operation conducted by the Singapore Police Force, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Singapore Customs between Jan 13 and Jan 19, the agencies said on Thursday (Jan 22).
The checks were part of efforts to clamp down on non-compliance of Singapore’s cross-border cash reporting regime and other illegal cross-border activities, the agencies added.
More than 10,000 travellers and 260 vehicles were identified for checks, with more than 14,000 pieces of luggage and hand-carry bags scanned or searched across the week-long operation.
CUSTOMS OFFENCES
The 70 travellers caught had failed to declare and pay taxes on items including cigarettes, tobacco products, liquor exceeding their duty-free concession and goods exceeding Goods and Services Tax (GST) import relief.
The total duty and GST evaded amounted to S$3,398 (US$2,650), with composition sums of S$21,990 imposed.
The cases included a traveller carrying six sets of undeclared roller blinds, another with undeclared assorted luxury goods, and a third with undeclared smartwatches.
All offences were compounded, the authorities said.
Those found to have fraudulently evaded customs or excise duties may face a fine of up to 20 times the amount evaded, up to two years' jail, or both punishments.
“Travellers are responsible for accurate and complete declarations of dutiable and GST payable items,” the authorities said.
Declaration and payment for goods can be made up to three days before arrival online or on the MyICA mobile app. Alternatively, travellers may also use the customs declaration kiosks located at the air, land and sea checkpoints and terminals.
All cigarette and tobacco products must comply with the standardised packaging requirements. Non-compliant products will be disposed of at the checkpoints, the police, ICA and Singapore Customs said.
UNDECLARED CASH
Separately, two travellers were also detected bringing cash exceeding S$20,000 into and out of Singapore without declaration or with an inaccurate declaration.
On Jan 13, a 46-year-old female foreign traveller was issued a warning for moving cash in multiple foreign currencies amounting to S$24,965 into Singapore without declaration.
The next day, a 49-year-old male foreign traveller was found attempting to bring cash cheques amounting to S$91,789 out of Singapore without declaration. He was fined S$9,000.
The authorities warned that it is a requirement to report the cross-border movement of cash if the total value exceeds S$20,000. Travellers must submit a declaration 72 hours before entering or leaving Singapore.
Anyone who fails to report or accurately report the movement of cash exceeding S$20,000 may be fined up to S$50,000, jailed for up to three years, or both. A confiscation order may also be issued for any part of the cash relating to the offence.
“Safeguarding Singapore’s borders remains a top priority for ICA,” the authorities said.
“ICA will continue to work with the relevant authorities to detect and deter smuggling, to keep Singapore safe.”