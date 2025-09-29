About 60 caught with vapes on public transport, paths and roads after stepped-up enforcement

SINGAPORE: When security staff stationed at Bishan MRT station saw a young man running away after being singled out for a security screening at the station entrance, they immediately followed him.

The security officers from Certis Cisco spotted him throwing an item into some bushes near the station, before returning to retrieve his bag, which he had left at the station entrance.

The man’s actions set alarm bells ringing, and they went to the bushes to see what was discarded. True enough, they found a turquoise e-vaporiser lying in the bushes.

At the same time, officers also asked the man, who was in his late teens, to stay put as the duty station manager, Mr Muhammad Altamis, was alerted.

Mr Altamis then proceeded to question the man.

"I approached him and said: 'Is this yours?' And I needed him to answer truthfully, because we have a lot of surveillance (cameras), so yeah, he admitted," he said.

The vape was placed in a plastic bag and seized, and will be passed to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).