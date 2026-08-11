More than 2,400 people caught vaping in second quarter of 2026

SINGAPORE: A total of 2,428 people were caught and penalised for possessing and using vaporisers from Apr 1 to Jun 30, including 457 etomidate vaporiser offenders.

Nine people were also charged for the alleged import or supply of etomidate, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said in a press release on Tuesday (Aug 11).

An average of 809 cases were caught per month in the three-month period - about 30 per cent lower than the 1,219 cases caught per month between June and August 2025, before stricter measures on vaping kicked in on Sep 1.

Among those caught in the second quarter, 264 individuals were placed on rehabilitation programmes, bringing the total number of people onboarded onto rehabilitation to 787 since Sep 1.

Under the enhanced framework, first-time etomidate vaporiser offenders and second-time vape offenders are required to undergo mandatory rehabilitation, with those who fail to attend or complete the programme to be charged in court.

The authorities said that among those onboarded, 245 offenders have successfully completed their rehabilitation, including a 15-year-old boy who was caught vaping for the second time in February.

The boy completed a three-month rehabilitation programme conducted by the Health Promotion Board in May, said MOH and HSA, adding that his father has observed positive improvements in the boy's behaviour.

MOH and HSA said that 288 people defaulted on rehabilitation from Sep 1, 2025 to Jun 30, 2026. Of the defaulters, 41 have been charged and are serving their sentence. Another 152 are undergoing court proceedings, while investigations are ongoing for the remaining 95.

In addition, 18 people were admitted into the Drug Rehabilitation Centre for repeat etomidate offences in the second quarter of 2026, bringing the total number admitted since Sep 1 to 26. Among those admitted, 15 have since been released and are currently under supervision.

ACTION AGAINST IMPORTERS, SUPPLIERS OF ETOMIDATE VAPES

Of the nine people who were charged in court for the import or supply of etomidate vaporisers, six are allegedly part of a transnational syndicate.

Over S$880,000 (US$687,000) worth of the pods have been seized from them, and their cases are pending sentencing, said the authorities.

In the same period, another 14 people were convicted of selling or importing etomidate vaporiser pods.