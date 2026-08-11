More than 2,400 people caught vaping in second quarter of 2026
Of those caught, 457 were etomidate vaporiser offenders.
SINGAPORE: A total of 2,428 people were caught and penalised for possessing and using vaporisers from Apr 1 to Jun 30, including 457 etomidate vaporiser offenders.
Nine people were also charged for the alleged import or supply of etomidate, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said in a press release on Tuesday (Aug 11).
An average of 809 cases were caught per month in the three-month period - about 30 per cent lower than the 1,219 cases caught per month between June and August 2025, before stricter measures on vaping kicked in on Sep 1.
Among those caught in the second quarter, 264 individuals were placed on rehabilitation programmes, bringing the total number of people onboarded onto rehabilitation to 787 since Sep 1.
Under the enhanced framework, first-time etomidate vaporiser offenders and second-time vape offenders are required to undergo mandatory rehabilitation, with those who fail to attend or complete the programme to be charged in court.
The authorities said that among those onboarded, 245 offenders have successfully completed their rehabilitation, including a 15-year-old boy who was caught vaping for the second time in February.
The boy completed a three-month rehabilitation programme conducted by the Health Promotion Board in May, said MOH and HSA, adding that his father has observed positive improvements in the boy's behaviour.
MOH and HSA said that 288 people defaulted on rehabilitation from Sep 1, 2025 to Jun 30, 2026. Of the defaulters, 41 have been charged and are serving their sentence. Another 152 are undergoing court proceedings, while investigations are ongoing for the remaining 95.
In addition, 18 people were admitted into the Drug Rehabilitation Centre for repeat etomidate offences in the second quarter of 2026, bringing the total number admitted since Sep 1 to 26. Among those admitted, 15 have since been released and are currently under supervision.
ACTION AGAINST IMPORTERS, SUPPLIERS OF ETOMIDATE VAPES
Of the nine people who were charged in court for the import or supply of etomidate vaporisers, six are allegedly part of a transnational syndicate.
Over S$880,000 (US$687,000) worth of the pods have been seized from them, and their cases are pending sentencing, said the authorities.
In the same period, another 14 people were convicted of selling or importing etomidate vaporiser pods.
VAPES SEIZED AT CHECKPOINTS
From Apr 1 to Jun 30, 19 people were caught importing regular vaporisers during intensified operations at the air, land and sea checkpoints by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority and HSA. Over 3,900 vaporisers and related components were seized.
One person was prosecuted, and eight are under investigation, said MOH and HSA, adding that the rest were fined or received stern warnings.
"The authorities maintain a strict stance against travellers attempting to bring prohibited tobacco products into Singapore, with penalties including fines for possession cases and possible prosecution for transport companies and drivers involved in importation," said the authorities.
"Foreigners convicted of offences in Singapore will be deported after serving their sentences and barred from re-entering Singapore."
SUPPORT MEASURES AGAINST VAPING
In the second quarter of 2026, 245 students were referred to HSA by schools and institutes of higher learning (IHLs) for vaping.
More than 480 youths also received smoking and vaping cessation counselling.
Amid continued public awareness and enforcement efforts relating to vaping, the authorities said that Ministry of Education schools and IHLs will "continue to adopt a comprehensive approach that combines preventative education, firm disciplinary measures, and cessation support".
Students are taught about the harms of vaping, as well as the consequences, through curriculum subjects, outreach talks, peer-led initiatives and HPB publicity materials.
In addition, public transport operators and frontline staff are also carrying out patrols and checks, with 49 people having been referred to HSA for vaping-related offences on public transport in the same time period.
HSA has also worked with e-commerce and social media platforms to remove over 600 online listings of vaporisers and related components in the second quarter, said the authorities, adding that no individuals were caught posting vaping-related photos and videos of themselves on social media during that period.
Another measure against vaping is the QuitVape programme, which was introduced in September 2025 for people voluntarily seeking help to quit etomidate abuse.
From Sep 1, 2025 to Jun 30, 2026, 188 people - aged between 15 and 44 years - have voluntarily enrolled in the programme.
"This was intended to be a time-limited measure to give abusers an opportunity to voluntarily give up etomidate vaporisers, supporting them to quit without any penalties or an offence record," said MOH and HSA.
Noting that awareness of the harms of etomidate abuse has increased and that the take-up rate for the programme has moderated, the authorities said they will cease the programme with effect from Sep 1.
Those already on the programme before Sep 1 will be supported to complete it, added MOH and HSA. Individuals who wish to seek help after Sep 1 may approach the Institute of Mental Health.
"For vaping that does not involve etomidate, HPB continues to offer the I Quit programme to support individuals to quit. Individuals may call HPB's QuitLine at 1800 438 2000 for more information.
"Those who voluntarily seek help will not face any penalties or have an offence record for coming forward. Offenders caught abusing etomidate and regular vaporisers will still be subject to penalties accordingly."