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More than 2,500 people caught vaping in first three months of 2026
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Singapore

More than 2,500 people caught vaping in first three months of 2026

Of those caught, 377 people were etomidate vaporiser offenders.

More than 2,500 people caught vaping in first three months of 2026
More than 36,000 vaporisers and related components were also seized at Singapore's air, land and sea checkpoints, while 24 smuggling cases were uncovered. (File photo: iStock)
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Chelsea Ong
Chelsea Ong
04 May 2026 02:07PM
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SINGAPORE: A total of 2,589 people were caught and penalised for possessing and using vapes in the first three months of 2026, including 377 who were etomidate vaporiser offenders.

Among them, 256 individuals were placed on rehabilitation programmes, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said in a press release on Monday (May 4).

This brings the total number of people onboarded onto rehabilitation to 520 since the start of stepped-up enforcement actions on Sep 1. 

MOH and HSA said 123 offenders have successfully completed their programmes while 28 defaulters are undergoing court proceedings, with ongoing investigations for another 42.

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Under the enhanced framework, first-time etomidate vaporiser offenders and second-time vape offenders are required to undergo mandatory rehabilitation. Those who fail to attend or complete their rehabilitation will be charged in court.

Among the individuals who successfully quit vaping after completing their rehabilitation programme was a 12-year-old girl. 

She was caught vaping for the second time in October last year and completed her rehabilitation in January, said MOH and HSA, adding that her parents reported significant behavioural improvements, better school attendance and improved academic performance.

VAPES SEIZED, SMUGGLING ATTEMPTS FOILED

In the first quarter of 2026, more than 36,000 vaporisers and related components were also seized at Singapore's air, land and sea checkpoints, while 24 smuggling cases were uncovered.

Eleven smugglers were prosecuted and 13 vape sellers are under investigation, the authorities added.

“The authorities maintain a strict stance against travellers attempting to bring prohibited tobacco products into Singapore, with penalties including fines for offenders and possible prosecution for transport companies and drivers involved in importation,” they said.

“Foreigners convicted of offences in Singapore will be deported after serving their sentences and barred from re-entering Singapore.”

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Ten people were identified and fined in the first quarter of 2026 for posting vaping-related photos and videos of themselves on social media.

More than 600 online listings of e-vaporisers and related components were also removed in the same period. 

In schools and Institutes of Higher Learning, 206 students were referred to HSA for vaping in the first three months of the year. 

More than 270 youths also received smoking and vaping cessation counselling.

To enhance cessation support, the Health Promotion Board (HPB), with the Ministry of Education, embarked on a virtual cessation counselling pilot for all secondary schools from March 2026.

Admissions of consumption of such products shared during HPB’s cessation programmes will be kept confidential and will not be reported to other authorities, they said.

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Source: CNA/co(zl)

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