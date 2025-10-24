Couples face wedding chaos as illegal foreign vendors pull out; local firms want tighter checks

SINGAPORE: When engaged couple Kevin and Rachel visited a local wedding fair to pick vendors for their ceremony, they chose a Taiwanese bridal studio because it offered the look they wanted at a relatively low price.

They paid S$4,888 (US$3,700) for 10 hours of photography and videography, three gowns and two suits, and hair and make-up services for their wedding in Singapore in November. A local studio would have charged twice as much, said Rachel.

"If you walk one round around the fair and then you ask (for) all the prices, it's quite obvious that you would pick the ones with lower prices," she said. "We didn't consider that it might be because they are doing it illegally."

The Taiwanese studio's presence at the fair was in fact "misleading", said Rachel. "You expect that if they are having a fair (booth) in Singapore, that they will be able to fulfil their duties and have the relevant work permits in Singapore."

The couple, who asked not to be identified by their real names, were dealt a blow when the Taiwanese studio withdrew from their contract in September, after Singapore published an advisory warning foreigners against illegal provision of wedding services.

The advisory, issued by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Visual, Audio, Creative Content Professionals Association (VICPA), said MOM had received information about companies engaging foreign freelancers to provide photography, videography and make-up services for weddings.

Foreigners on tourist or student visas are not allowed to do such work and companies cannot engage them or promote their services, the advisory stressed. Those found working in Singapore without a valid work pass can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to S$20,000.

The Taiwanese studio told Kevin and Rachel they were not prepared to risk the penalties, and the couple was left scrambling to find a local replacement at short notice.

MOM said that from 2021 to 2024, it received around two complaints annually about foreigners working illegally in wedding-related services, and followed up on those cases.

But according to wedding industry insiders, the practice is more common than that figure suggests. And while they welcomed the advisory, they also told CNA that much more can be done to protect local businesses from illegal foreign competition.

In a statement responding to queries from CNA, VICPA said the issue of foreign creative freelancers working in Singapore without valid work passes has become increasingly visible in recent years.

This is especially as social media has allowed foreigners to advertise and take on projects directly.

“While there are no exact figures, feedback from our members suggests that such cases have grown in both scale and scope across the creative sectors,” said VICPA.

“What used to be isolated cases have become a noticeable and persistent trend, particularly in photography, videography, make-up, design, and event-related services.”