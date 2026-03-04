Gardens by the Bay to develop wetlands attraction with teamLab flagship museum

SINGAPORE: Gardens by the Bay will develop a new 5ha attraction called Wetlands by the Bay, featuring a teamLab flagship museum and a new community space.

Announced by Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan in parliament on Wednesday (Mar 4), the attraction is the first major redevelopment project in Bay South Gardens since it opened in 2012. Bay South Gardens is home to attractions such as the Flower Dome, Cloud Forest and Supertree Grove.

Wetlands by the Bay will feature more than 600 mangroves and coastal plants – tripling the collection at the existing 1.5ha Kingfisher Wetlands, Gardens by the Bay said in a press release.

"It will be three times the current area, three times the number of plants," Mr Tan said.

The existing Kingfisher Wetlands will sit within the new attraction.

An immersive experience will also be launched in collaboration with international art collective teamLab – best known in Singapore for Future World, a permanent exhibition at the ArtScience Museum.

The teamLab flagship museum will feature a multi-sensory pedal kayak experience that takes visitors through installations with natural landscapes and wetland habitats, Gardens by the Bay said.

Additionally, a canopy boardwalk will extend over Kingfisher Wetlands to better connect Gardens by the Bay MRT station and key attractions within Bay South Garden.

A new 3,500 sq m community space, Glade Lawn, will be built as a dedicated area for events and community activities.