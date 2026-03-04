Gardens by the Bay to develop wetlands attraction with teamLab flagship museum
Wetlands by the Bay will feature more than 600 mangroves and coastal plants, tripling the collection at the existing Kingfisher Wetlands.
SINGAPORE: Gardens by the Bay will develop a new 5ha attraction called Wetlands by the Bay, featuring a teamLab flagship museum and a new community space.
Announced by Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan in parliament on Wednesday (Mar 4), the attraction is the first major redevelopment project in Bay South Gardens since it opened in 2012. Bay South Gardens is home to attractions such as the Flower Dome, Cloud Forest and Supertree Grove.
Wetlands by the Bay will feature more than 600 mangroves and coastal plants – tripling the collection at the existing 1.5ha Kingfisher Wetlands, Gardens by the Bay said in a press release.
"It will be three times the current area, three times the number of plants," Mr Tan said.
The existing Kingfisher Wetlands will sit within the new attraction.
An immersive experience will also be launched in collaboration with international art collective teamLab – best known in Singapore for Future World, a permanent exhibition at the ArtScience Museum.
The teamLab flagship museum will feature a multi-sensory pedal kayak experience that takes visitors through installations with natural landscapes and wetland habitats, Gardens by the Bay said.
Additionally, a canopy boardwalk will extend over Kingfisher Wetlands to better connect Gardens by the Bay MRT station and key attractions within Bay South Garden.
A new 3,500 sq m community space, Glade Lawn, will be built as a dedicated area for events and community activities.
NEW DINING CONCEPT
The attraction will also feature a revamped Satay by the Bay dining concept.
In response to CNA’s queries, Mr Jason Yeo, general manager of master planning at Gardens by the Bay, said the existing operator’s lease for Satay by the Bay, the current food court, will expire in December.
The plan is to redevelop the premises in tandem with Wetlands by the Bay for a “refreshed waterfront dining experience”, Mr Yeo said.
The new concept will retain the accessible food options that Satay by the Bay currently has at the ground level and will also have casual eateries at the upper deck, he said.
“The mix of food court stalls and casual dining restaurants means there will be a variety of options for diners, including affordable offerings,” he said, adding that the seating capacity would be broadly comparable with the existing food court.
Existing stallholders who express an interest in operating at the new Satay by the Bay will be referred to the new operator for consideration in line with the overall concept and tenant mix, he added.
While they do not disclose project costs, the attraction is funded by Gardens by the Bay’s own financial reserves as part of its efforts to enhance visitor experience and remain attractive, he said.
As with all major projects, development costs are balanced with returns in terms of tourism vibrancy, environmental benefits, public accessibility and long-term maintainability and business sustainability, he added.
Construction is slated to begin in the first quarter of 2027, with progressive opening targeted by end-2028.
Mr Yeo said priority will be to open the public recreational spaces – the waterfront dining facility is planned to be the first to open, followed by the community spaces.
Wetlands by the Bay will be developed in tandem with Bay East Garden and Founders’ Memorial, as well as the bridge linking Bay South and Bay East Gardens.
UPDATES ON PARK REJUVENATION
Following extensive public engagement sessions, Mr Tan also provided an update on the plans to rejuvenate 13 southwestern parks.
The plan to connect and rejuvenate the 13 parks in southwestern Singapore was first announced in 2023.
The enhancements will complement NPark’s Labrador Nature Park network, the Urban Redevelopment Authority's longer-term plans for the Greater Southern Waterfront, as well as Southern Ridges and Coast Identity Corridor, the National Parks Board (NParks) said.
The parks will be collectively linked via curated trails, and the public can look forward to more experiences along the Southern Ridges and West Coast.
Examples include nature-based interactions and more access to recreational features set amid nature, NParks said.
Of the 13 parks, HortPark, Labrador Nature Park and West Coast Park will be enhanced into Destination Parks – large, regional parks with thematic identities and unique features.
"We will also introduce new amenities thoughtfully, taking care to protect West Coast Park's tranquil nature. For HortPark, we will make HortPark an even more inclusive, welcoming gardening hub where the community can gather and participate in hands-on programs," said Mr Tan.
NParks conducted public engagement sessions from 2024 to 2025 on the proposed works for the 13 southwestern parks.
From over 2,200 responses, NParks developed a draft masterplan that was shared with the community through pop-up booths across the 13 parks from November to December 2025.
During focus group discussions for the destination parks earlier this year, participants responded positively to the vision, NParks said.
The agency said the improvements will be phased and progressively completed.
To date, rejuvenation efforts have been completed at King’s Dock Park and Pasir Panjang Park, while works are ongoing at Clementi Woods Park.
The other parks due for enhancement include Alexandra Nature Park, Berlayar Creek Nature Park, HortPark, Kent Ridge Park, Labrador Nature Park, Mount Faber Park, Park at Keppel Club, a new extension of Pasir Panjang Park, Telok Blangah Hill Park and West Coast Park.
NEW MARINE SCIENCE RESEARCH CENTRE
In his speech, Mr Tan also announced that the second marine park at Lazarus South and Kusu Reef will be formally designated this year.
The marine park will provide more opportunities for recreation, conservation, research and education, he said.
The authorities will invest S$60 million (US$47 million) in a new marine science research centre of excellence under the Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2030 plan, Mr Tan added.
Further details regarding the research programme conducted at the centre will be released later this year.
Singapore’s marine environment supports coastal and marine habitats that provide ecological services such as coastal protection and fisheries support.
However, the country faces escalating pressures from intensifying human activities, climate change and resource demands, NParks said.
The centre aims to develop targeted and effective management and conservation strategies for marine ecosystems.
"The centre will bring together expertise across disciplines to develop local capabilities and talent, working with institutions like St John’s Island National Marine Laboratory and partners across the marine community," Mr Tan said.
NParks said research efforts will focus on biodiversity and nature, environment and climate, and ecosystem resilience.
The centre will leverage monitoring, sensing and assessment systems tailored to Singapore’s marine environment.
These systems will enable more affordable and efficient data collection and analysis, NParks said.
NParks is partnering with the National University of Singapore on the centre and will share more details later this year, Mr Tan said.