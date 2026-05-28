Friends pay tribute to USS WaterWorld performer who died after medical emergency during training
Mr Willis Sia had been an active and popular member of the local cosplay and Star Wars communities, and was known for dressing up as Darth Vader.
SINGAPORE: Tributes have poured in from the local Star Wars and cosplay communities for the Universal Studios Singapore (USS) WaterWorld stunt performer whose death was reported earlier this week.
Mr Willis Sia was taken to hospital on May 19 after suffering a medical emergency during training, where he later died.
According to his Instagram account, Mr Sia played three characters in WaterWorld, including the show’s antagonist, Deacon.
Mr Sia had been an active and popular member of the local cosplay and Star Wars communities, and was known for dressing up as Darth Vader.
Many tributes described Mr Sia as tall but also friendly, in contrast with the Star Wars villain he would cosplay as.
“You were a gentle giant with an even bigger heart,” wrote one friend on Facebook. “Your Empire will never be the same.”
A separate tribute read: “You may act as Darth Vader and Deacon, the baddest guys in their world, but you are the nicest person that ever walked on earth.”
“Thank you for being the kindest, most joyful Vader anyone could have asked for,” read a third tribute. “Those memories of you are some of the most precious I will ever hold in my heart.”
The 501st Legion Singapore Garrison, the local chapter of a Star Wars cosplay organisation, also posted a tribute to Mr Sia on its Facebook page.
“Some people leave footprints quietly, but deeply, within a community. Willis (SL-9746) was one of them,” the tribute read.
“Through the years, many of us knew Willis not just as Darth Vader, but also as a familiar and jovial presence within the Singapore Garrison who had a fondness for dad jokes … He showed up not only for his fellow troopers, but also events beyond our shores with his iconic villain costume.”
“Though the armour may now rest, your memory will continue to march alongside us in every troop and every gathering to come,” the group added.
“Rest easy, trooper. May the Force be with you, always.”
According to an 8world report, Mr Sia loved dressing up as Darth Vader and would do so for charity and fundraising events.
One of Mr Sia’s friends, who was paying his respects at his wake in Bukit Batok on Wednesday (May 27) afternoon, told 8world that he was grateful for the kindness and support Mr Sia showed while he was mourning the loss of his wife.
The friend had met Mr Sia at a cosplay event, where the former had sold off all his Star Wars collectables to raise funds for KK Women's and Children’s Hospital following his wife’s death.
“He was a kind-hearted and empathetic person. He was tall, and although he played the most evil villain, he was the best person on earth,” the 48-year-old man told 8world.
Mr Sia had been engaged by an appointed vendor for USS’ WaterWorld attraction when he suffered a medical emergency during a training session on the morning of May 19.
His fellow performers saw that he was in distress during the training session, prompting them to render assistance before emergency services were called, Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) said.
Mr Sia was taken to Singapore General Hospital, where he later died.
RWS, the operator of USS, has not given any further details about the nature of Mr Sia's medical emergency. It also said that it was reviewing the incident.
Police, who do not suspect foul play, are continuing their investigations.
“He would always tell me: ‘Got time must watch my show at least once,’” another of Mr Sia’s friends said on Facebook.
“I went in not knowing what to expect, and by the end of it I was soaked from head to toe – but all I could think was: ‘He is truly the star of the show.’”
“Despite being so tall and strong, taking on roles like Darth Vader and Deacon, he was one of the gentlest souls I’ve ever known,” the friend said.
“Thank you for everything, Willis, from the bottom of my heart.”