Workers' Party not endorsing any candidate in presidential election
The largest opposition party in Singapore's parliament reiterated its objection to the elected presidency.
SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) on Wednesday (Aug 30) said it does not endorse any candidate in Singapore's upcoming presidential polls, noting that it has "consistently voiced" objection to and called for the abolishment of the elected presidency.
In a statement posted on Facebook, the opposition party said it believes the current qualifying criteria for presidential candidates is "skewed towards People's Action Party (PAP) candidates".
The elected presidency in its current form "undermines parliamentary democracy", it added.
"It also serves as an unnecessary source of gridlock - one that could potentially cripple a non-PAP government within its first term - and is an alternative power centre that could lead to political impasses," WP said.
The party said it has been its position for over three decades that Singapore should return to a ceremonial presidency and do away with an elected one.
This is a position it has also set out in parliamentary debates over the years, it added.
WP also said it would not call upon its members or volunteers to assist any presidential candidates in any official capacity.
In its 2020 party manifesto, WP said the president should be appointed by parliament, and should not be tasked to safeguard the past reserves and the integrity of the public service.
"Instead, a separate senate should be established and directly elected by the people to exercise all the discretionary powers currently vested in the elected president," WP suggested. "Parliament should be able to overturn any Senate veto with a three-quarters majority."
The party also made similar objections in a 2016 submission to a Constitutional Commission on the Elected Presidency, adding that parliament would be a "sufficient safeguard on reserves".