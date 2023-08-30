Workers' Party not endorsing any candidate in presidential election

SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) on Wednesday (Aug 30) said it does not endorse any candidate in Singapore's upcoming presidential polls, noting that it has "consistently voiced" objection to and called for the abolishment of the elected presidency.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the opposition party said it believes the current qualifying criteria for presidential candidates is "skewed towards People's Action Party (PAP) candidates".

The elected presidency in its current form "undermines parliamentary democracy", it added.

"It also serves as an unnecessary source of gridlock - one that could potentially cripple a non-PAP government within its first term - and is an alternative power centre that could lead to political impasses," WP said.

The party said it has been its position for over three decades that Singapore should return to a ceremonial presidency and do away with an elected one.

This is a position it has also set out in parliamentary debates over the years, it added.

WP also said it would not call upon its members or volunteers to assist any presidential candidates in any official capacity.