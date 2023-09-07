Workers' Party MP Faisal Manap returns to duties in Aljunied GRC

SINGAPORE: Opposition Workers' Party (WP) vice-chair Faisal Manap has resumed his duties as a Member of Parliament, after six weeks of hospitalisation leave.

WP said Mr Faisal returned to serving residents at a Meet-The-People session on Wednesday (Sep 6) in his Kaki Bukit division of Aljunied Group Representation Constituency.

He had been warded in hospital in July for a cardiac condition, and was placed in intensive care. He was discharged four days later and put on medical leave.

"After six weeks of hospitalisation leave, and two angioplasty procedures, Faisal is revitalised and is prepared to resume his duties," WP said in a Facebook post.

An angioplasty is usually performed to widen a blood vessel that is blocked or narrowed.

Last month, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong also had the procedure done after a health check uncovered a severely blocked coronary artery.