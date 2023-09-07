Workers' Party MP Faisal Manap returns to duties in Aljunied GRC

SINGAPORE: Opposition Workers' Party (WP) vice-chair Faisal Manap has resumed his duties as a Member of Parliament, after six weeks of hospitalisation leave.
WP said Mr Faisal returned to serving residents at a Meet-The-People session on Wednesday (Sep 6) in his Kaki Bukit division of Aljunied Group Representation Constituency.
He had been warded in hospital in July for a cardiac condition, and was placed in intensive care. He was discharged four days later and put on medical leave.
"After six weeks of hospitalisation leave, and two angioplasty procedures, Faisal is revitalised and is prepared to resume his duties," WP said in a Facebook post.
An angioplasty is usually performed to widen a blood vessel that is blocked or narrowed.
Last month, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong also had the procedure done after a health check uncovered a severely blocked coronary artery.
In Mr Faisal's absence, other WP MPs as well as former lawmakers Mr Low Thia Khiang, Mr Png Eng Huat and Ms Lee Li Lian had covered his duties.
"He is especially grateful to the volunteers, who have made sure residents' needs continued to be met," said WP.
"Faisal also expressed his thanks for everyone who has expressed well-wishes, concerns as well as prayers during his recovery."
Mr Faisal was first elected to parliament in 2011 as part of a WP Aljunied slate that has retained its seats since.
The other current Aljunied MPs are Leader of the Opposition and party chief Pritam Singh, party chairwoman Sylvia Lim and WP's head of policy research Gerald Giam.
Mr Leon Perera was also an MP for Aljunied before resigning over an extramarital affair with fellow party member Ms Nicole Seah.