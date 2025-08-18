NDR 2025: WP urges government to engage widely, explore all options amid global uncertainty

SINGAPORE: In response to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 17), the Workers' Party (WP) urged the government to "engage widely and explore all options" amid global economic uncertainty.

The National Day Rally speech is widely seen as the most important political speech of the year. From artificial intelligence (AI) to a new traineeship scheme, Mr Wong touched on several subjects during the speech.

In a statement early on Monday morning, the opposition party cited the advance release of the Manpower Ministry's labour force report for the second quarter of this year that said the uncertainty is expected to persist in the coming months and may weigh on hiring and wage growth.

"Against this cautious backdrop, the Workers' Party urges the government to engage widely and explore all solutions tabled in good faith, including previously untapped ones," said the party.

"Singapore should leave no stone unturned in our collective efforts to build a truly resilient nation for the future and keep our Singapore flag flying high."

It said the government should "tackle present concerns" for businesses and employees, including rising rental costs, skills-related unemployment and the "slow rate of real income growth" of 0.7 per cent per year over the past five years.

It reiterated its manifesto proposal that JTC Corporation should expand its market share for industrial space and continue offering low-rent options at different price-value points for small- and medium-sized enterprises alongside its private sector-run facilities.

The party also called on the government to "urgently track and regularly publish" underemployment measures, as well as to establish a statutory minimum wage.

"We agree with the approach of improving jobs matching efforts for Singaporeans, and ask that the relevant organisations accelerate the setting up of this programme with the economic uncertainty ahead," said the WP.

"In our experience, many residents referred to e2i often receive career counselling, but not the direct job-matching support they truly need," the party added, referring to the National Trades Union Congress' Employment and Employability Institute.

In the 2025 General Election, the Workers' Party retained its 10 seats in parliament by holding on to Aljunied GRC, Sengkang GRC and Hougang SMC.

It will also have two Non-Constituency Members of Parliament in the next parliament.