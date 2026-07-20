Two Singapore basketball club players handed lifetime FIBA bans over match manipulation

SINGAPORE: Two basketball club players who played for Singapore Adroit have been handed lifetime bans by governing body FIBA over match manipulation.

In a statement released on Jul 15, the Basketball Association of Singapore (BAS) said that the players' actions have "severely undermined the principles of fair play and impacted the reputation of Singapore basketball".

Oleksandr Kolchenko and Sergii Pryimak were found to have manipulated an Adroit game against New Taipei Kings International, with Kolchenko also found to have manipulated the club’s game against Hi Tech Club during the Champions League East Asia in May 2025.

FIBA imposed a lifetime ban on the players on May 20, which bars them from participating in any FIBA or FIBA-related activities, whether in the capacity of a player or otherwise.

"This lifetime ban applies to BAS’ activities as well," it said.

BAS said that it takes a serious view of these "unacceptable" actions, in line with FIBA's stance on the matter.