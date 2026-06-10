Shanti Pereira headlines provisional 50-strong Team Singapore contingent for Commonwealth Games

SINGAPORE: Sprinter Shanti Pereira will headline a 50-strong provisional Singapore contingent at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, from Jul 23 to Aug 2.

The first slate of Team Singapore athletes was announced by Commonwealth Games Singapore on Wednesday (Jun 10), with swimmers Teong Tzen Wei and Gan Ching Hwee among those included. Teong claimed silver in the men’s 50m butterfly at the last edition in 2022.

Badminton players Loh Kean Yew, Yeo Jia Min and Terry Hee as well as kitefoiler Max Maeder will however miss out on the Glasgow Games as their respective sports are not on the programme.

Hee and Jessica Tan, who has since retired, earned Singapore's first Commonwealth Games gold in the mixed doubles event at the 2022 Birmingham Games, while Yeo won bronze in the women's singles.

Table tennis is also absent from the programme, having contributed Singapore's other three gold medals four years ago.

Commonwealth Games Singapore said that 17 athletes in 3x3 basketball, para bowls, para swimming and weightlifting had secured qualification through their respective international federation ranking systems.

A further 33 athletes across five sports were selected through the Games' open allocation system, with all having met the qualification criteria.

The final Team Singapore contingent for Glasgow will be confirmed following the completion of the entry-by-name process later this month.

At the 2022 Games, Team Singapore's 66-athlete contingent competed in nine sports and won 12 medals - four gold, four silver and four bronze.