Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapses again during international match

COPENHAGEN: Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch in a match against Ukraine on Sunday (Jun 7), but was conscious, the Danish Football Federation said in a social media post.

"Christian Eriksen is conscious and is doing well under the circumstances," the federation said in a statement on X, adding that the friendly had been called off.

Sunday's incident marked the second time the 34-year-old playmaker collapsed to the turf while representing his country.

In 2021, he collapsed during his side's opening European Championship group game against Finland in Copenhagen.

He received life-saving CPR treatment and was later fitted with a special heart-starting device known as an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, and he managed to resume his career at both club and international level.

There was a dreadful sense of deja vu for Danish football on Sunday as TV pictures showed Eriksen clutching his chest before collapsing 20 minutes into the second half, and a pall of shock descended over the stadium as fans realised which player had gone down.

"There's a throw-in, and then I go out to the side, and I turn around a bit, and I see Christian on his way to the floor, and we know a little about how he reacts, what that means," Denmark captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg told Danish broadcaster TV2.

"(Everyone) reacted super-fast and with respect ... I can only compliment how much courage those who took care of Christian on the field had. I can't say much more than that you get a shock, and that the most important thing is that Christian is doing well."