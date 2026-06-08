World Cup 2026: Five big questions as football's biggest tournament kicks off

SINGAPORE: The wait is almost over and football's biggest tournament is once again upon us.

It will be a World Cup of many firsts.

The first to be hosted by three countries: Canada, Mexico and the United States; the first to see 48 nations compete for the top prize; and the first to have a final with a half-time show.

But amid the promise of a global spectacle, doubts remain. Ahead of the tournament's opener between Mexico and South Africa, CNA's Matthew Mohan lists five things to keep an eye on.

WILL EXPANSION MEAN ENTERTAINMENT?

The brainchild of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, the expansion of the tournament from 32 to 48 teams is one which has divided opinion.

On the one hand, it means opportunities for new countries, with Cape Verde, Curacao, Uzbekistan and Jordan set to make their World Cup debuts.

The tournament is now more diverse, with 16 teams from Europe, 10 from Africa, nine from Asia, and six each from South America and Concacaf, as well as one from Oceania.

However, critics of the expansion question whether this makes the tournament less competitive, as the gap between the top teams and the rest is wider.

Curacao fell 4-1 to Scotland in a recent friendly, with Jordan going down by the same score to Switzerland.

Will unheralded nations be able to upset the odds, or will the heavyweights steamroll their way through the tournament? The jury remains out.