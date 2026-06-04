World Cup merchandise race heats up as retailers grapple with sourcing challenges

EARLY INTEREST BUILDS

Another retailer, Crown Sports, said it has experienced minimal delays after beginning preparations months in advance.



“We have to project (demand) much earlier, so if you lose that race, then you won't get the item again,” its director Gori Johal told CNA.



“(We) have to project properly, clearly before we place. So we take all these small details in these eight to 10 months before it arrives. A lot of detailed stuff goes into it and then we are waiting for the stock.”



Rather than stocking merchandise from every team, the store is focusing on those expected to attract the strongest demand in Singapore, such as Argentina, France, England, Portugal and Brazil.



“As with any major tournament, demand tends to concentrate around established football nations, star-player-driven teams, and countries that gain strong media attention,” said Crown Sports in an earlier written reply.



It added that individual player popularity is also playing a growing role in purchasing decisions.



Interest has started building earlier than expected, said the retailer, adding that football shirts are increasingly being purchased as fashion and lifestyle items rather than solely as supporter wear.



“While the strongest sales surge usually happens much closer to the tournament kick-off, the early momentum suggests strong anticipation among football fans this year.”



Crown Sports expects sales to receive a further boost during the latter stages of the World Cup.



“We expect strong impulse buying during the tournament itself, particularly once knockout rounds begin, as customers often come in wanting jerseys for teams that are suddenly performing well or generating major headlines,” it added.