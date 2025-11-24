Hong Kong football head coach departs after Asian Cup loss to Singapore

HONG KONG: The head coach of Hong Kong's football team Ashley Westwood said on Monday (Nov 24) he will leave the role following the city's bruising defeat to Singapore in last week's 2027 Asian Cup qualifier.

Westwood came under fire from fans and even Hong Kong's sports minister after the team squandered an early lead to lose 2-1 to Singapore at the Kai Tak Stadium on Tuesday.

The Football Association of Hong Kong, China (HKFA) announced that it had "reached an agreement to end the collaboration" with the 49-year-old Englishman.

"The time has come to step aside. It's been an incredible 15 months with progress in ranking, playing style, and lifting a trophy in the EAFF qualifiers," Westwood was quoted as saying.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"The disappointment of not qualifying for the Asian Cup is something I have to live with, and nobody is hurting more than me. Seeing Kai Tak full of amazing fans, seven straight wins, record attendances, and a united region are memories I'll never forget."

The HKFA did not immediately name a successor.

Hong Kong's culture, sports and tourism minister Rosanna Law wrote on social media after last week's loss that her thoughts on match strategy "differed quite significantly" from the coach's.

Westwood won 10 and lost six of his 20 matches since being put in charge in August 2024, the South China Morning Post reported.