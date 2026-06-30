Morocco advance in World Cup after penalty shootout win over the Netherlands

MONTERREY, Mexico: Morocco beat the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties on Monday (Jun 29) to reach the World Cup last 16 after their round of 32 tie ended 1-1 following extra time, setting up a meeting with co-hosts Canada.

Ismael Saibari converted the winning spot kick after Yassine Bounou saved Crysencio Summerville's penalty, sending Morocco through after a dramatic contest in which they had forced extra time with a stoppage-time equaliser.

Morocco's Neil El Aynaoui and Dutch substitute Justin Kluivert missed their attempts before Bart Verbruggen appeared to save Soufiane Rahimi's effort, only for the ball to squirm underneath him and trickle over the line.

Quinten Timber then put the ball wide with the Dutch side's fourth kick, and Achraf Hakimi struck the post with the chance to seal victory before Saibari kept his nerve to send Morocco through.