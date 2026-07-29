Shanti Pereira clocks season's best, books 200m semi-finals spot at Glasgow Commonwealth Games
Pereira finished second in her heat behind Jamaica's Lavanya Williams.
SINGAPORE: Singapore's Shanti Pereira continued in her strong vein of form at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games on Wednesday (Jul 29), booking her spot in the women's 200m semi-finals.
At the Scotstoun Stadium, Pereira clocked a season's best time of 23.00s to finish second in her heat behind Jamaica's Lavanya Williams. She was the third-fastest qualifier across the six heats.
The fastest 17 finishers from the heats on Wednesday will join the eight top-ranked athletes who received an automatic bye into the semi-finals. The races will take place on Friday morning Singapore time.
Pereira's national record in the 200m is 22.57s, set at the World Championships in 2023. She is the reigning Asian Games champion in the event.
On Tuesday, Pereira missed out on a place in the 100m final after finishing fifth in her semi-final race. The 29-year-old clocked a time of 11.40s on a rain-soaked track, placing 14th out of 24 runners overall.
Pereira had qualified for the 100m semis after clocking 11.24s in her heat. Her timing was just 0.04 seconds off the national mark of 11.20s, which she set at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships.
At the last Commonwealth Games in 2022, Pereira lowered both the national 100m and 200m marks and qualified for the semi-finals of both events.
She was the first Singaporean woman to clinch a sprint double at the 2023 edition of the SEA Games.
More recently, she won the 100m crown at the biennial meet in Thailand in 11.36s, before going on to win the 200m a few days later for her second straight sprint double at the regional competition.