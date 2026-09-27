'The ones that believed when I didn't': The people behind Shanti Pereira's historic Asian Games triumph

NAGOYA, Japan: In the days and weeks leading up to Shanti Pereira's 200m Asian Games final, Clarence and Jeet Pereira had trouble sleeping.

Jangling nerves were nothing new; they often felt them before their daughter's meets. But this time around, things felt different.

"After the 100m, we saw the Chinese girl (Chen Yujie win) and we became even more nervous," Clarence told CNA. "But the 200m and the 100m are different."

"In the beginning, we were very nervous, that's how we always feel," added Jeet. "But we just believed in her that she would make it."

And, not for the first time, mum was right.

Pereira successfully defended her Asian Games 200m title on Sunday (Sep 27), becoming the first woman to win the event twice.

And fittingly, the athlete she beat to make history was China's Chen Yujie, who had denied her 100m gold just two days earlier.

But after victory in her pet event, Pereira's thoughts quickly turned to those who had helped her get there.

"They've just been part of this amazing journey. They are the ones that believed when I didn't," Pereira told reporters.