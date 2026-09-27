'The ones that believed when I didn't': The people behind Shanti Pereira's historic Asian Games triumph
After becoming the first woman to win the Asian Games 200m twice, Shanti Pereira paid tribute to the people who believed in her through setbacks and self-doubt.
NAGOYA, Japan: In the days and weeks leading up to Shanti Pereira's 200m Asian Games final, Clarence and Jeet Pereira had trouble sleeping.
Jangling nerves were nothing new; they often felt them before their daughter's meets. But this time around, things felt different.
"After the 100m, we saw the Chinese girl (Chen Yujie win) and we became even more nervous," Clarence told CNA. "But the 200m and the 100m are different."
"In the beginning, we were very nervous, that's how we always feel," added Jeet. "But we just believed in her that she would make it."
And, not for the first time, mum was right.
Pereira successfully defended her Asian Games 200m title on Sunday (Sep 27), becoming the first woman to win the event twice.
And fittingly, the athlete she beat to make history was China's Chen Yujie, who had denied her 100m gold just two days earlier.
But after victory in her pet event, Pereira's thoughts quickly turned to those who had helped her get there.
"They've just been part of this amazing journey. They are the ones that believed when I didn't," Pereira told reporters.
"PART OF YOUR STORY"
One of those who has been by Pereira's side through the highs and lows is her fiance, Tan Zong Yang, a former national 400m runner.
"I have everyone to thank. My wonderful fiance, he's such a big part of my journey," she said.
"He makes time to train with me ... He trains with me whenever he can, he just wants to push me. The fact that he just does that is so incredible."
There were tears in Tan's eyes as he watched Pereira storm to victory.
"She held her nerve and pulled away at the end," he told CNA. "It was just amazing to see that."
Pereira's journey since her first Asian Games 200m title in 2023 has not been without setbacks.
A fibula stress injury at the start of 2024 disrupted her preparation for the Paris Olympics, where she did not advance past the heats in the 100m and 200m.
But Pereira believes those experiences have changed her.
"(My younger self) wouldn't even believe the kind of person she grew into," said Pereira. "She used to be so scared of everything - scared of her competitors - and I really let the pressure get to me last time. I'm very proud of the person I've become."
Getting to this point, she added, took plenty of support.
"It took a lot to get here, it took a lot of help, so many people," Pereira said.
"Every time when I have a setback, my parents will be like: 'This is a part of your story; it's about how you come back from it that will show how strong you are.' I really took that with me."
For Clarence and Jeet, that has also meant knowing when to take the pressure off.
"We told her: 'Just enjoy yourself.' She's matured; she handles herself very well," said Clarence.
"Of course, we want her to make it. But whatever it is, we still support her," added Jeet.
Tan has seen that change too, saying Pereira has learnt how to "soak up and enjoy the pressure".
"Great athletes always enjoy the pressure, that's why she's doing well," he said.
Pereira's training and competition schedule also means considerable time away from home.
"When she's away for long stretches, I miss her a lot, but she's got to do what she's got to do," said Tan, who was previously also coached by Cunha. "As long as she comes home happy, I'm happy."
A "LIGHTHOUSE" FOR HIS ATHLETES
Another major figure in Pereira's journey has been Cunha, her long-time coach and a former sprinter who competed at the 1988, 1992 and 1996 Olympics.
"He gave me the ability to just dream and believe," Pereira said. "I owe everything to him."
For his part, Cunha described his role as that of a "lighthouse".
"I'm very satisfied that I'm in a process of helping her, and she's in a position where she can really do things that touch the heart of so many people in Singapore," he said. "She doesn't run just for herself."
Tan, who also trained under Cunha, said Pereira was in "very good hands".
"They trust each other a lot," he added.
Cunha is not always in the stadium when Pereira races, often watching from the practice track.
But on Sunday, she wanted him there.
Cunha recalled her telling him: "I want you to witness something special."