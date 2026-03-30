'We want more': Lions not taking dead rubber against Bangladesh for granted

'YOU CAN FEEL THE LOVE'

In the earlier reverse fixture against Bangladesh in June, the Lions eked out a 2-1 win in Dhaka.

"We had a very good start in that game and then somehow we dropped the energy and (there were) those moments in the middle of the match where Singapore took advantage very well of those situations," said Bangladesh head coach Javier Cabrera.

"And (with) two mistakes probably from us, Singapore won the game. But in the last 20,30 minutes, if you remember, we had many, many chances to at least get a point. We expect at least the same competition tomorrow."

Although they are ranked 181st in the world, Bangladesh has a star in the form of Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury.

They have also yet to lose on their travels during their Asian Cup qualifying campaign.

Come Tuesday, the team will also be backed by the vociferous support of Bangladeshis if the throngs that greeted the team during their training session at Geylang Field are anything to go by.

"Football in the last few years has been on the rise. Good players have joined the team. In the past, it was mostly cricket, but now football is, I would say, number one," said captain Jamal Bhuyan.

"The last two years have been tremendous. The support, the hype, the fans, wherever you go in Dhaka as a player, you can feel the love .... As a player, you appreciate it a lot and of course, with good results and good performances, I hope this will continue."