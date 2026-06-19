South Korea fans remain confident of World Cup progression despite Mexico defeat

GUADALAJARA, Mexico: Despite a 1-0 defeat to Mexico on Thursday (Jun 18), South Korean fans are staying upbeat over their team’s chances of progressing to the round of 32 at the World Cup.

A 50th-minute goal from midfielder Luis Romo was enough to give the hosts the victory at the Estadio Guadalajara.

The strike came as a result of a blunder from South Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-Gyu who dropped a loose ball in the box after bumping into a teammate. Romo then tapped home to the delight of a partisan crowd of 45,522.

South Korea fans CNA spoke to said they were satisfied with the overall play, but acknowledged that the more clinical team had won.

“Both teams did as well as each other. It was not really offensive because both already got the win previously,” said Ha Do-kyeong. “But it was important not to make a mistake and Korea made a mistake.”

Fellow South Korea fan Bang Jihoon said Mexico deserved the win, having been more clinical in front of goal.

“I’m sad, but still satisfied with their play,” added Kim Dukgun.