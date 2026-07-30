Logo
Logo

Sport

Toh Wei Soong clinches silver in men's 50m freestyle S7 at Commonwealth Games
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Toh Wei Soong clinches silver in men's 50m freestyle S7 at Commonwealth Games

He finished second in the final of the event at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre with a time of 29.36s.

Toh Wei Soong clinches silver in men's 50m freestyle S7 at Commonwealth Games

Toh Wei Soong with his silver medal after the men's 50m freestyle S7 at the Commonwealth Games on Jul 29, 2026. (Photo: TeamSG/Lim Wenxiang)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

30 Jul 2026 06:01AM (Updated: 30 Jul 2026 07:28AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Singapore para swimmer Toh Wei Soong clinched silver in the men's 50m freestyle S7 at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Wednesday (Jul 29).

He finished second in the final of the event at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre with a time of 29.36s.

Toh finished behind South African Christian Sadie, who set a Games record of 28.06s to clinch gold, while Bruce Dee of England finished third to round off the top three.

The medal is Singapore's second at this edition of the Games, coming a day after gymnast Amanda Yap clinched the country's first – a silver in the women's balance beam.

Toh had finished second in the event's sole heat earlier on Wednesday, clocking a time of 29.44s.

The medal is Toh's third in the event at the Commonwealth Games. He previously took silver at the 2022 Games in Birmingham and bronze at the 2018 Games on the Gold Coast.

Cheer on Team Singapore at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games from Jul 24 to Aug 2 and catch all the action live or on-demand on mewatch. Follow Mediacorp Sports on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates and trending content!

Related:

Source: CNA/kg

Related Topics

Commonwealth Games 2026 swimming
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement