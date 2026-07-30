Toh Wei Soong clinches silver in men's 50m freestyle S7 at Commonwealth Games

SINGAPORE: Singapore para swimmer Toh Wei Soong clinched silver in the men's 50m freestyle S7 at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Wednesday (Jul 29).

He finished second in the final of the event at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre with a time of 29.36s.

Toh finished behind South African Christian Sadie, who set a Games record of 28.06s to clinch gold, while Bruce Dee of England finished third to round off the top three.