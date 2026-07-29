Logo
Logo

Sport

UEFA to hold emergency meeting with members over FIFA private investment plan, BBC reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

UEFA to hold emergency meeting with members over FIFA private investment plan, BBC reports

UEFA to hold emergency meeting with members over FIFA private investment plan, BBC reports

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Draw for Round of 16, Quarter Finals, Semi Finals & Final - UEFA Headquarters, Nyon, Switzerland - February 27, 2026 General view of the UEFA logo after the draw REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/File Photo

29 Jul 2026 04:11PM (Updated: 29 Jul 2026 04:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

July 29 : UEFA is looking to hold an emergency meeting with its 55 member associations this week to discuss FIFA's proposed sale of equity to outside investors, the BBC and ESPN reported.

On Tuesday, FIFA said it plans to create a $20 billion subsidiary to run the World Cup and its other events and will offer stakes of up to 20 per cent in it to external investors - a move that provoked a furious response from UEFA, which accused the governing body of putting the game's "soul" up for sale.

Under the plan, FIFA would establish FIFA Forward Enterprise to oversee "commercial and event operations."

FIFA, which just held a 48-team World Cup across the U.S., Canada and Mexico that was the biggest in the tournament's history, would retain control of the enterprise, but offer minority stakes in it to private investors to raise up to $4.2 billion.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Both ESPN and the BBC reported that the UEFA meeting would be virtual and would seek to work out a plan of action for the European soccer governing body.

UEFA did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement