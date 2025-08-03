Walsh blocks out criticism of US team's performance at world championships

SINGAPORE: Gretchen Walsh admits she struggles to understand the flak being directed at the US team over their performance at the world championships in Singapore and said the swimmers have been competing under extremely difficult circumstances.

The US team were hit by an outbreak of acute gastroenteritis during a training camp in Thailand just before the championships, with several swimmers travelling late to Singapore and others having to pull out of events.

On Friday (Aug 1), six-time Olympic champion Ryan Lochte shared an image on social media of a tombstone with the inscription: "In loving memory of United States Swimming. They set the bar high-until they stopped reaching for it."

He also added a caption referencing the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, saying: "Call it a funeral or call it a fresh start. We've got 3 years."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

US swimming great Michael Phelps then shared Lochte's post and added: "Is this the wake-up call USA swimming needed?"

Asked about the criticism, Walsh, who won the 50 metres butterfly title on Saturday to add to her 100 crown in Singapore, said she was trying to ignore it.