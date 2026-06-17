Messi hat-trick equals World Cup goalscoring record as Argentina beat Algeria

KANSAS CITY, United States: Lionel Messi scored a dazzling hat-trick for Argentina on Tuesday (Jun 16) to equal Miroslav Klose's all-time record of 16 goals at World Cups as the defending champions swept Algeria aside 3-0.

On a night for the ages in Kansas City, the records kept tumbling for Argentina's miracle man, considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time.

When the match kicked off at the home of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, Messi became the first player to feature in six World Cup tournaments in his 200th international match.

And the 38-year-old, who made his first appearance at a World Cup as a teenager in 2006, lit up the occasion with three goals in a clinical display by the reigning champions.

"To enjoy this with my family, with my teammates, the ones who are always there, is a really beautiful moment," said the Inter Miami star. "I'm happy."

He added: "I'm grateful to the fans, because once again they've shown that Argentina is crazy about this. We packed the stadium again."

Messi produced a majestic finish from distance in the 17th minute, sparking a frenzy among his adoring fans, who had turned the match into a virtual home game.