Calvin Quek wins Singapore’s first 400m hurdles SEA Games gold since 1965

BANGKOK: Singapore’s Calvin Quek ended a six-decade wait for gold in the men’s 400m hurdles at the 33rd SEA Games on Monday (Dec 15).

At the Suphachalasai stadium, Quek clocked a time of 50.27s to cross the line ahead of Vietnam’s Nguyen Duc Son and Le Quoc Huy.

"This is something ... I've been working towards since 2023. (It's) been a tough 2024," said Quek, who was visibly emotional when speaking to reporters after the race.

"Thankfully, I think 2025 was a good season. From start to end, the timings were great and I was consistent."

The last Singaporean man to win gold in the event was M Gunasena at the 1965 Games.