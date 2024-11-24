COP29 clinches US$300 billion climate finance deal

BAKU: Countries agreed on Sunday (Nov 24) to an annual finance target of US$300 billion to help poorer countries deal with the impacts of climate change, with rich countries leading the payments, according to a hard-fought deal clinched at the COP29 conference in Baku.

The new goal is intended to replace developed countries' previous commitment to provide US$100 billion per year in climate finance for poorer nations by 2020. That goal was met two years late, in 2022, and expires in 2025.

The agreement was criticised by developing nations, who called it insufficient, but United Nations climate chief Simon Steill hailed it as an insurance policy for humanity.

"It has been a difficult journey, but we've delivered a deal," Steill said after the agreement was adopted.

"This deal will keep the clean energy boom growing and protect billions of lives. It will help all countries to share in the huge benefits of bold climate action: more jobs, stronger growth, cheaper and cleaner energy for all."

"But like any insurance policy – it only works – if the premiums are paid in full, and on time."

The COP29 climate conference in the Azerbaijan capital had been due to finish on Friday, but ran into overtime as negotiators from nearly 200 countries struggled to reach consensus on the climate funding plan for the next decade.

At one point delegates from poor and small island nations walked out in frustration over what they called a lack of inclusion, worried that fossil fuel-producing countries were seeking to water down aspects of the deal.