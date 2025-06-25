IN FOCUS: Insatiable global meat appetite leaves Thai farmland scarred, rural communities in the dust

In Mae Chaem district, about 125 km west of Chiang Mai, the soil is now drained of life, crunching sharply underfoot.

Deep cuts of erosion run down hillsides like contour lines on a map.

Blackened corn cobs are the evidence of what was grown here a couple of months ago.

Maize is the fourth most grown crop in the country, prevailing in certain parts of the north and north-east. It is the dominant monoculture in the surrounding region too; in Myanmar’s Shan State and northern Laos.

By examining satellite data, the non-government organisation (NGO) Greenpeace found that 1.88 million hectares of forest in the Mekong Basin was converted for maize cultivation between 2015 and 2023, a figure dominated by these three regions.

All three areas serve the animal feed industry with direct or indirect links to Thailand.

Suthat is the sculptor of the landscape here, but she is far from being the architect. The industrial-scale changes that have swept over swathes of northern Thailand are part of the country’s efforts to scale up its economically-mighty meat sector.

The production of feed, mainly for chickens but also pigs, is fuelled by rising meat demand as countries in Southeast Asia and other parts of the world grow more affluent.

Asia could see its meat consumption rise by 78 per cent by mid-century, based on 2018 data from Asia Research and Engagement, an independent consulting firm.

With Thai companies playing a leading role in this modern-day food chain, there have been growing calls by scientific researchers, clean air advocates and environmental groups to improve the sustainability of the maize industry and address its impacts on health, soil, air quality, water and livelihoods.

“What we're seeing now at scale across northern Thailand, and indeed in parts of the rest of Southeast Asia, is a gradual encroachment of commodity agriculture,” said Mark Simmerman, a forest and agriculture researcher and activist based in Chiang Mai.

“This is about producing large amounts of a single product, particularly maize, or corn. Nearly all of that maize goes to be ground up and put into animal feed. And that industry is huge and booming as people eat more and more and more meat.”