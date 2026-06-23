UN chief urges AI firms to 'come clean' over environmental footprint

PARIS: UN chief Antonio Guterres called on Tuesday (Jun 23) for faster action on global warming, challenging AI firms to "come clean" about their environmental footprint and warning that fossil fuels were driving climate and energy crises.

As Europe bakes under a second heatwave in as many months, Guterres delivered a speech in London that painted a stark picture of a planet that has just endured its 11 hottest years on record.

"Climate chaos is accelerating before our eyes," Guterres said, while the energy crisis, fuelled by war in the Middle East, is "exposing the folly of a world hooked on hydrocarbons".

"It is clear that our world is facing a Tale of Two Crises," Guterres said, referencing the 19th-century British writer Charles Dickens' A Tale of Two Cities.

"On the surface, these crises may seem separate. But they share the same destructive origin: Fossil fuels," he said at London Climate Action Week, an annual gathering of policymakers, company executives and NGOs.

Guterres announced new initiatives to combat methane emissions and address concerns over the environmental footprint of energy-hungry data centres.

The growing energy, water and land use of data centres - vast server warehouses powering AI and other digital services - is putting pressure on local communities and the environment.

A UN study earlier this month found that the facilities consumed more electricity than all but 10 countries in 2025. By 2030, they could use more power than all but five countries, the study found.

Guterres launched an AI Environmental Transparency Initiative, urging every major artificial intelligence company to measure and publicly disclose their environmental impact as well as commit to powering every data centre with renewable energy by 2030.

"It is time to come clean," Guterres said. "If AI is to help build a better future, it must be honest about what it costs us now."