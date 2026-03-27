In the land of plenty, elderly malnutrition is rising in Singapore – and it’s not just about access to food

Every morning, Madam Sulemah Salim, 68, starts her day with a simple breakfast comprising bread and jam.

Ever since she slipped and fell in her kitchen a few years ago, she has become weaker and unable to stand for long periods of time, so she has stopped cooking.

She now gets her daily lunch from a nearby coffee shop, one of two places she can conveniently get to on her electric wheelchair. The other is the Active Ageing Centre near her home.

She typically makes what she considers a healthy choice at the coffee shop – rice, vegetables and soup. She eats meat once in a while, but usually finds it too tough to chew.

"If I eat lunch too late, or am not hungry, I won't have dinner," the retiree told CNA TODAY, adding that she would opt for a pack of biscuits in the evening instead.

Furthermore, when her son and his family are not around and she has to eat alone, Mdm Sulemah admitted that the loneliness drains her appetite.

"So I'm lucky I have friends nearby and I can eat with them at the coffee shop," she said, adding that her family visits at least once a week.

As for 82-year-old Lee, who declined to give his full name, meals are mostly made up of soft foods. The retiree believes that he should eat less meat overall for his health.

"Old people shouldn't eat so much. It's expensive. (Besides, we're) old already, so too much cholesterol from eggs is not good," he said, repeating a common misconception that CNA TODAY heard from several older citizens who were interviewed.