She turned down Le Cordon Bleu and joined a Forbes-listed startup. Now she is baking her way to better health

As Ms Jessica Tan smiled and posed for my colleague's camera in her family kitchen, her mother drifted in and out of the room, proudly photographing her daughter on her smartphone. It was very Kris Jenner – matriarch of the Kardashian brand – and I half-expected her to proclaim, "You're doing amazing, sweetie".

At some point, Ms Tan's mother bustled into frame, insisting on removing a bunch of bananas she felt were spoiling the background.

Watching Ms Tan laugh good-naturedly at her mother's fussing and the easy rapport they shared, I was surprised to learn there had once been many unhappy times that had driven mother and daughter apart.

Growing up, Ms Tan, who is now 31 and just launched a home baking business late last year, had coped largely in silence with depression, grief and the pressure of living up to her parents' expectations.

Those struggles may sound all too familiar to many young Singaporeans.

For Ms Tan, however, they would unfold with a severity that few people experience: a diagnosis of treatment-resistant major depressive disorder at 14, the sudden death of her boyfriend in an accident at 20 and, years later, four suicide attempts while outwardly thriving in a dream corporate career.