From Cape Verde's dream run to the Balogun saga: Moments that defined the 2026 World Cup

SINGAPORE: The 2026 World Cup was billed as the biggest in history, with the tournament expanding to 48 teams for the first time and stretching across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

From fairytale runs by the underdogs to a remarkable resurgence from one of football's greatest players, there were plenty of unforgettable moments.

But the tournament also had its share of flashpoints, with political interventions and debates over ticket prices ensuring football wasn't the only talking point.

CNA looks back at some of the tournament's defining moments.

CAPE VERDE CAPTURES HEARTS

Before Jun 15, most people would be forgiven for not having heard of Cape Verde.

But that would change after an inspired performance in their opening match, which saw them eke out a stunning 0-0 draw against eventual champions Spain.

Vozinha, 40, was lauded as he became the oldest goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet on a World Cup debut.

Cape Verde then forced another two draws in their remaining two group games - 2-2 with Uruguay and 0-0 against Saudi Arabia - to qualify for the knockout stages in their debut World Cup campaign.