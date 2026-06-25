AI, Global South driving next wave of innovation amid geopolitical tensions: WEF president

DALIAN, China: Artificial intelligence and the Global South are set to drive the next wave of global innovation amid mounting geopolitical tensions and a more fragmented world economy, said World Economic Forum (WEF) President Alois Zwinggi on Thursday (Jun 25).

Rather than slowing technological progress, geopolitical crises are pushing governments and businesses to accelerate the deployment of new technologies, particularly in healthcare and the energy transition, he added.

"I think (crises like the Middle East conflict) are a motivator to make sure that the innovations don't stay in the lab, but they actually impact our lives positively," Zwinggi told CNA on the final day of WEF’s Summer Davos meeting in the northeastern Chinese port city of Dalian.

At the three-day Annual Meeting of the New Champions, more than 1,700 leaders from government, business and academia gathered against a backdrop of conflicts, shifting supply chains and growing competition between major economies.

Discussions centred on where future growth will come from and how businesses should adapt to a changing global landscape.

POTENTIAL IN THE GLOBAL SOUTH

For Zwinggi, one of the biggest opportunities lies in emerging economies.

"The Global South has many opportunities that are still untapped," he said, referring to various countries around the world that are sometimes described as “developing”, “less developed” or “underdeveloped”.

Many of these nations are in the Southern Hemisphere, largely in Africa, Asia and Latin America.