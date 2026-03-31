Air Canada CEO to retire after row over English-only condolence message

"LACK OF JUDGEMENT"

Rousseau had earlier issued an apology over his English-only message, saying he was saddened that his limited French "has diverted attention from the profound grief of the families."



"Despite many lessons over several years, unfortunately, I am still unable to express myself adequately in French," he said in a statement.



He added: "I sincerely apologise for this, but I am continuing my efforts to improve."



Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has also criticised the CEO's conduct, saying he was "very disappointed, as others are, rightly so, in this unilingual message."



Carney added that the message showed a "lack of judgement and a lack of compassion."