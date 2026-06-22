Who is Andy Burnham, the frontrunner to become the next UK prime minister?

LONDON: After spending decades in British politics, Andy Burnham now appears closer than ever to the top job.

The former Greater Manchester mayor has emerged as the frontrunner to become Britain’s next prime minister after Keir Starmer announced his resignation on Monday (Jun 22), triggering a leadership contest that could reshape the Labour Party and the country’s political direction.

Starmer's departure followed a series of missteps, internal dissent and disastrous local election results, prompting almost a quarter of his Labour MPs to call for him to go.

Calls for change intensified after Burnham's decisive return to parliament in a by-election in Makerfield, northern England.

With nominations for a new Labour leader set to open in July, Burnham said he would put himself forward to enter the contest.