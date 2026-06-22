Keir Starmer resigns as UK prime minister

LONDON: Embattled British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday (Jun 22) announced his resignation, with a new leader to be in place by the time parliament returns in September, paving the way for Britain to have its seventh leader in 10 years.

Less than two years after he won a landslide election victory that promised to end chaos in British politics, Starmer said it was clear that his party wanted him to go.

"Every decision I have taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party," Starmer said as he choked up in an emotional speech outside 10 Downing Street.

He said nominations for anyone to replace him would open on Jul 9. However, his rival Andy Burnham is the clear frontrunner.

"The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election, I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question, and I accept that answer with good grace.

"I will remain in post as prime minister until the contest is complete, and I will do everything I can to ensure an orderly handover of power," Starmer added.

"I will also give my successor my full and unequivocal support, knowing that they will inherit a Britain that is far stronger and fairer than the one I inherited two years ago."