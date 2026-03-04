AI takes centre stage at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

BARCELONA: Artificial intelligence is not just a buzzword – it is the central theme at this year’s Mobile World Congress, the world’s largest mobile industry event.

The four-day show opened on Monday (Mar 2) at the Fira de Barcelona Gran Via in Spain and is expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors.

This year marks its 20th edition, bringing together major phone makers, network providers, technology firms and policymakers from around the world.

SMARTPHONES SHIFT FOCUS TO AI

Alongside traditional upgrades like improved cameras and slimmer designs, smartphone makers at the show are placing greater emphasis on AI features designed to enhance everyday tasks and integrate more seamlessly across devices.

Samsung, the world’s second-largest smartphone maker after Apple, said it is putting AI right at the heart of its latest devices.

The South Korean company’s new Galaxy S26 series – which it described as its “third-generation AI phone” – uses AI to simplify tasks by anticipating users’ needs.

Chinese brands including Huawei, ZTE, Xiaomi and Honor also emphasised AI-driven hardware and infrastructure at their booths.

Xiaomi, for example, highlighted how AI connects its smartphones, smart home devices and cars, while Honor unveiled an AI-powered “Robot Phone” concept that can track users and adjust its camera using built-in motion technology.