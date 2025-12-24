No school, no scrolling: Australia’s teens face holidays under social media ban

SYDNEY: It is the start of summer holidays in Australia and school is out.

For many teenagers, that usually means spending more time online. For 15-year-old Amber Hunter, social media was the main way she stayed connected with friends during the holidays.

But a new law that came into effect two weeks ago has changed that. It bans Australians under the age of 16 from major social media platforms including TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook.

Amber said she used to “doomscroll” through social media excessively – referring to the habit of endlessly scrolling through online content.

“Like TikTok, I (used to use) most days. Snapchat as well. I used that every morning to check what's going on, where my friends are and talk to them,” she told CNA.

“A lot of us don't like (the new law). I know a lot of people are annoyed by it. Everything that I (used to) search for … things that I enjoy, they’re not going to be there anymore.”