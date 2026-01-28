Britain's Starmer heads to China as Western alliances face strain

EN ROUTE TO BEIJING: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will arrive in Beijing on Wednesday (Jan 28) evening for a visit aimed at strengthening political and business ties with China as relations between Western countries and the United States become more volatile.

On the plane to China for the first visit by a British leader since 2018, Starmer said the country cannot afford to ignore the economic opportunities presented by China, the world's second-largest economy, while it must remain vigilant about potential security threats.

"It doesn't make sense to stick our head in the ground and bury it in the sand when it comes to China, it's in our interests to engage," he said. "It's going to be a really important trip for us and we'll make some real progress."

Travelling with a delegation of more than 50 business leaders, Starmer will meet with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang on Thursday before travelling to Shanghai on Friday for talks with local executives.

The visit could mark a critical shift in ties between the United Kingdom and China after years of deep acrimony over Beijing's crackdown on political freedoms in Hong Kong, China's support for Russia in the Ukraine war and allegations by British security services that China regularly spies on politicians and officials.

For China, the visit offers the country a chance to portray itself as a stable and reliable partner at a time of global disorder.