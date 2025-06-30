Canada rescinds digital services tax to advance stalled US trade talks

OTTAWA: Canada scrapped its digital services tax targeting United States technology firms late on Sunday (Jun 29), just hours before it was due to take effect, in a bid to advance stalled trade negotiations with the US.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and US President Donald Trump will resume trade negotiations in order to agree on a deal by Jul 21, Canada's finance ministry said in a statement.

Trump abruptly called off trade talks on Friday over the tax targeting US technology firms, saying that it was a "blatant attack".

He reiterated his comments on Sunday, pledging to set a new tariff rate on Canadian goods within the next week, which threatened to push US-Canada relations back into chaos after a period of relative calm.

The breakdown in trade talks comes after the two leaders met at the G7 in mid-June and Carney said they had agreed to wrap up a new economic agreement within 30 days.

Canada's planned digital tax was 3 per cent of the digital services revenue a firm takes in from Canadian users above US$20 million in a calendar year and payments were to be retroactive to 2022.

It would have impacted US technology firms, including Amazon AMZN.O, Meta META.O, Alphabet's Google GOOGL.O and Apple AAPL.O, among others.