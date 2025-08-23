Canada will match US tariff exemptions under USMCA trade pact, says PM Carney

TORONTO: Canada is dropping retaliatory tariffs to match US tariff exemptions for goods covered under the United States-Mexico-Canada trade pact, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Friday (Aug 22).

Carney said Canada will include the carve-out that the US has on Canadian goods under the 2020 free trade deal that shields the vast majority of goods from the punishing duties.

“Canada currently has the best trade deal with the United States. And while it’s different from what we had before, it's still better than that of any other country,” Carney said.

Carney and US President Donald Trump spoke on the phone Thursday and Carney met with his Cabinet on Friday before making the announcment.

The move is designed to reset trade talks between the two countries. The USMCA is up for review in 2026, and Carney called the trade pact a unique advantage for Canada at a time when it is clear that the US is charging for access to its market.

Carney said the commitment of the US to the core of USMCA means the US. average tariff rate on Canadian goods remains one of its lowest, and that over 85% of Canada-US trade continues to be free of tariffs.

Canadian and Mexican companies can claim preferential treatment under the USMCA.