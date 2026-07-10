Suspect in Charlie Kirk killing expressed regret after shooting, roommate says

The former roommate of Tyler Robinson, who is accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk, told prosecutors that Robinson expressed regret a day after the killing and planned to hand himself over to police, according to a video interview played in court on Thursday (Jul 9).

The recorded interview with Robinson's former roommate and romantic partner, Lance Twiggs, was presented as prosecutors tried to convince a Utah judge they have sufficient evidence against Robinson to warrant a trial - part of a week-long hearing that has featured lengthy back-and-forth arguments about what evidence should be admissible.

Robinson, who was studying to be an electrician at the time of the shooting, faces seven criminal charges including aggravated murder. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. He has yet to enter a plea.

The 31-year-old Kirk, a prominent ally of President Donald Trump, was killed in front of thousands as he debated students at Utah Valley University.

It is one of the highest-profile incidents among a series of attacks on politicians and prominent figures that have intensified concern over United States political violence.

In the Apr 20 interview, which was partially redacted on the orders of District Judge Tony Graf, Utah County prosecutor Ryan McBride asked Twiggs about text messages he exchanged with Robinson in the hours after Kirk was killed on Sep 10, 2025.

In the text messages, which have previously been made public, Robinson allegedly admitted to Twiggs that he shot Kirk.