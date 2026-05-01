China urges US to preserve 'stability' in ties, warns Taiwan is 'risk point'

BEIJING: China's foreign minister on Thursday (Apr 30) urged the United States to maintain "stability" between the two powers and warned that Taiwan posed the biggest risk, weeks before US President Donald Trump visits Beijing.



In a call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Beijing and Washington should "safeguard the hard-won stability" in China-US relations, China's foreign ministry said.



The talks also discussed the Middle East, where China has been a key partner of Tehran but has largely kept its distance after Trump joined Israel in attacking Iran, sending global oil prices spiralling.



A State Department official confirmed the phone call and said it was to arrange Trump's trip but did not give further details.



Trump is scheduled to visit China on May 14-15 to see President Xi Jinping - the Republican billionaire's first trip to the rival power since returning to the White House in January 2025.



During Trump's first year back in office, Washington and Beijing clashed over trade and tariffs until a truce was declared in October, when Trump and Xi met in South Korea.



"Both sides should safeguard the hard-won stability, prepare well for key high-level interactions, expand areas of cooperation" and manage their differences, Wang told Rubio, according to a readout from the Chinese foreign ministry.