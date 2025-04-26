Crowds applaud Pope Francis' coffin as Vatican funeral begins

VATICAN CITY: Tens of thousands of mourners and world leaders including US President Donald Trump packed St Peter's Square on Saturday (Apr 26) for the funeral of Pope Francis, the champion of the poor and the Catholic Church's first Latin American leader.

Some waited overnight to get a seat for the ceremony, with police reporting some 150,000 people in the square and surrounding streets even before proceedings began at 10am.

The crowds cheered and applauded as the pope's coffin was brought out of St Peter's Basilica into the square.

Many of the more than 50 heads of state attending the funeral had entered the Basilica beforehand to pay their respects at the coffin of the Argentine pontiff, who died on Monday aged 88.

Guests included Argentina's President Javier Milei and Britain's Prince William as well as Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy - who met Trump on the sidelines, according to a Ukrainian spokesperson.

Francis sought to steer the centuries-old Church into a more inclusive direction during his 12-year papacy, and his death prompted a global outpouring of emotion.

"He was not just the pope, he was what the definition of being human is," said Andrea Ugalde, 39, who flew from Los Angeles to attend Saturday's mass.