Trump to chair Gaza meeting in Washington, top US and Israeli diplomats to also meet

WASHINGTON: US special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Tuesday (Aug 26) that President Donald Trump would chair a meeting on Gaza at the White House on Wednesday and added that Washington expected Israel's war in the Palestinian territory to be settled by the end of the year.

The US State Department separately said Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar in Washington on Wednesday. It released the information in a regular next-day public schedule that said their meeting at the State Department would be held at 3.15pm Eastern time (3.15am, Singapore time).

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Trump had promised a swift end to the war in Gaza during the 2024 US election campaign and after taking office in January, but almost seven months into his term, that stated goal remains elusive.

Trump's term began with a ceasefire which lasted two months and ended when Israeli strikes killed around 400 Palestinians on Mar 18. In recent weeks, images of starving Palestinians in Gaza, including children, have shocked the world and fueled criticism of Israel over the worsening conditions.